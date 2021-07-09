Gibson reflects on half-century at Carl’s Place
(Editor’s note: The following article appears in the latest Lake Life magazine, which is available for free on magazine racks in the Smith Mountain Lake area.) When Mary Lou Gibson first started working for Carl’s Place on June 3, 1972, she had no idea this is where she would work for the next half-century. She was asked to help out one day by the store owner and her cousin Mabel Dalton when she was 20 years old. She also lived five minutes from the restaurant, which played a part in her agreeing to help. Still, she didn’t envision staying long.www.smithmountaineagle.com
