Gibson reflects on half-century at Carl’s Place

• There was once a fable told of a little fellow who kept yelling for help, when there was no danger. Then when danger pranced around, he yelled — no response — and he was quickly eliminated from the world. Upon this little yarn, Claude L. Vaughn, manager of the Frank J. Hess Realty Company, has written an optimistic sermon. … His one sharp retort is: “Don’t yell ‘woof’ when danger isn’t near. … “… Arkansas City now is in better condition, that is on a more substantial basis, than for several months. The laboring men are all in employment, with the construction of the sewer, the water works improvement, the new school and the paving project.”