Art Demo with Courtney Prahl and Whitney Dahlberg

“My job isn’t done until everybody in the world believes fashion is art.”. Whitney Manney is on fire, a remarkable whirling dervish of activity and production. Manney, a 2012 graduate of Kansas City Art Institute, is a Kansas City-based fashion and textile designer. Since the art institute does not offer degrees in fashion, she opted to major in their top-rated fibers program, taking a deep dive into studying all aspects of textile creation and manipulation. Even before starting college, she knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur. Internships, extra reading and seminars helped school her in starting and owning one’s own business. By the time she graduated, her designs were being sold at two local retailers. By 2014, she had established her own business, “Whitney Manney,” and just four years later she was able to devote herself to it full-time.
