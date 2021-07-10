Cancel
Art Demo with Courtney Prahl and Whitney Dahlberg

By Muse Frederick
Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosts the recipient of the Lend a Hand art auction funds, City Youth Matrix, and artists Courtney Prahl and Whitney Dahlberg. Courtney and Whitney will be making art to help you get inspired to create your own piece for the Lend a Hand art auction, and representatives from City Youth Matrix will be there as well.

www.fredericknewspost.com

#Art Auction#Art Demo#City Youth Matrix
Musicrespect-mag.com

Spotify & Electric Lady Studios partner w/ Patti Smith, Japanese Breakfast, Faye Webster, Jon Batiste, and more for Live EP series

Spotify and Electric Lady Studios are thrilled to announce their new series of live EPs titled Live at Electric Lady. An expansion of their pre-existing partnership for Spotify Singles, this new series from the oldest operating recording facility in the Northeast and the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service will feature high-quality live audio recordings, distributed exclusively on Spotify.

