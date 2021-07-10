Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Cheyenne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO At 915 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Kit Carson, or 24 miles west of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kit Carson. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH