Dawes County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dawes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL DAWES COUNTY At 915 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chadron Campground, or 8 miles south of Chadron, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Dawes County, including the following locations... Whitney and Chadron St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

