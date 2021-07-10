Cancel
Buffalo County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in south central Nebraska Phelps County in south central Nebraska Kearney County in south central Nebraska Buffalo County in south central Nebraska Eastern Gosper County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Sherman County in central Nebraska Eastern Dawson County in south central Nebraska Eastern Furnas County in south central Nebraska Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Pleasanton to near Loomis to near Atlanta to 6 miles north of Edison, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Holdrege and Atlanta around 1020 PM CDT. Oxford, Funk and Riverdale around 1025 PM CDT. Kearney and Ragan around 1030 PM CDT. Gibbon, Wilcox and Huntley around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Orleans, Hildreth, Republican City, Alma, Naponee, Heartwell, Bloomington and Harlan County Dam. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 242 and 292. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

