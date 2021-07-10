Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Meredosia. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday was 17.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, City of Meredosia plugs storm sewer outlets. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.9 Sat 9 am 18.0 18.2 17.7 17.2 16.8