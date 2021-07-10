Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Pike, Ralls by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Illinois...and northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Pike; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR RALLS...NORTHERN MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1016 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spaulding, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hannibal, Monroe City, New London, Center, Rensselaer, Spaulding, Woodlawn, Granville, Stoutsville, Saverton, The Landing, Ilasco, Duncans Bridge, Indian Creek and Ashburn. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe City, MO
County
Pike County, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Stoutsville, MO
County
Ralls County, MO
City
Hannibal, MO
State
Illinois State
City
Ashburn, MO
County
Monroe County, MO
City
Center, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Monroe Pike Ralls#Ilasco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy