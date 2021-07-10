Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Pike, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Illinois...and northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Pike; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR RALLS...NORTHERN MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1016 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spaulding, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hannibal, Monroe City, New London, Center, Rensselaer, Spaulding, Woodlawn, Granville, Stoutsville, Saverton, The Landing, Ilasco, Duncans Bridge, Indian Creek and Ashburn. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH