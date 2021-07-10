Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Jasper; Jones; Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PUTNAM...BALDWIN NORTHEASTERN JONES AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM EDT At 1113 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was centered near Monticello. Another strong storm was located over the west end of Lake Sinclair. Both storms were moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Milledgeville, Monticello, Midway-Hardwick, Meriwether, Ethridge, Underwood, Allenwood, Resseaus Crossroads, Pancras, Scottsboro, Plant Harlee Branch, Hardwick, Browns Crossing, Stanfordville and Blountsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.