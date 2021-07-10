Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 115 to 120 expected, along will dangerously warm overnight lows between 85 and 94 degrees. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Warm nights will compound heat stress for those without adequate cooling.

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1216 AM MST, Stream gauges report runoff from evening thunderstorms continues. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. Washes and streams are flowing. HAZARD...Potentially Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar, Gladden, Vicksburg and Vicksburg Junction. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 42 and 49. US Highway 60 between mile markers 44 and 53. This includes the following streams and drainages Water levels continue to increase in Centennial Wash through Wenden. Other streams that may see increasing flow include: Browns Canyon Wash, Santa Maria River, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Mississippi Wash and Salome Wash. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
