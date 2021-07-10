Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 expected, along will dangerously warm nights with lows between 75 and 90 degrees. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Warm overnight temperatures will compound heat stress for those without adequate cooling.

