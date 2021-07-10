Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kit Carson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KIT CARSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for east central Colorado.