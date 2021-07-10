Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kit Carson County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kit Carson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KIT CARSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for east central Colorado.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Kit Carson County, CO
City
Kit Carson, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy