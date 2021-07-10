Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Central Clay County in north central Kansas Southeastern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1232 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clay Center, Riley, Miltonvale, Leonardville, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Aurora and Idana. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR