Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures between 86 and 95 degrees. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#12 56 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 357 AM MST, Satellite estimates and rain gauges indicate that rain continues to fall over portions of Kingman and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Elsewhere, where rain has ceased, flash flooding remains a concern. Heed all road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak, Elements Fire, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 06:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 945 AM MST. * At 633 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin Village. Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00" has fallen with additional rainfall possible.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR PINAL COUNTY At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Olberg, Bapchule, Arizola, Estrella Sailport, Toltec, La Palma, Stanfield, Sacaton and Ak-Chin Village. Gauges show 0.50 to 1.00" has fallen with additional rainfall possible.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 500 AM MST. * At 357 AM MST, Satellite estimates and rain gauges indicate that rain continues to fall over portions of Kingman and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Elsewhere, where rain has ceased, flash flooding remains a concern. Heed all road closures, if applicable. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite and observations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Peak, Elements Fire, Pine Lake, and the Flag Fire Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED
Clay County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Central Clay County in north central Kansas Southeastern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1232 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clay Center, Riley, Miltonvale, Leonardville, Morganville, Randolph, Green, Aurora and Idana. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 00:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 1218 AM MST, Streams and washes continue to flow as runoff from evening thunderstorms. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Salome. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 43 and 52. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Tiger Wash, Alamo Wash and Centennial Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Martin Dam Draw, Ash Fork Draw, Partridge Creek drainages from Ash Fork northward. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ash Fork. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 near mile marker 146. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 08:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 840 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the city of Tucson. Up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen on the west side near Silverbell and Grant Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Floyd County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Floyd; Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to develop and move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Floyd County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Floyd; Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to develop and move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN HALE, SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain east of Plainview. These storms are moving very slowly and are training repeatedly over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Lockney, Claytonville, Aiken and South Plains. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible as thunderstorms continue to develop and move over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Noxubee County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Noxubee, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Noxubee; Winston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NOXUBEE AND NORTHEASTERN WINSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 151 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Millcreek, or 12 miles east of Louisville, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Millcreek around 155 PM CDT. Betheden around 220 PM CDT.
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-15 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kingman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain, Lake Afton, Mt Vernon, Cheney Lake and Cheney State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy