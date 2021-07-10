Cancel
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Northern Butler County in east central Nebraska * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monroe, or 13 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Platte Center around 1020 PM CDT. Duncan around 1025 PM CDT. Columbus around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Schuyler. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

