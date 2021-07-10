Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR WESTERN BOX BUTTE...SOUTHWESTERN DAWES AND SOUTHERN SIOUX COUNTIES At 915 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Flahertys Corner, or 38 miles southwest of Chadron, moving southeast at 70 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Crawford, Kilpatrick Lake, Fort Robinson Campground, Box Butte Campground, Agate Bed National Monument, Flahertys Corner, Marsland and Fort Robinson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...80MPH