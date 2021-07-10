Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 815 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of San Carlos, or 26 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Carlos, Cutter, Hilltop, Sawmill and San Carlos Reservoir. * This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 258 and 267. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 259 and 271. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH