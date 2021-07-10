Space Jam A New Legacy: Nick Jonas Reviews New LeBron James Movie

Space Jam: A New Legacy is out next week and Nick Jonas gave his review of the movie. On Twitter, the Popstar talked about finally getting to see the animated feature, and he loved it. That shouldn’t come as any surprise, he’s just old enough to remember the first one. Being on the soundtrack for a feature film probably hits a little different though. Even more fun ensued when the star of the film, LeBron James ended up thanking the singer for his kind review. The King even managed to plug “Mercy” off of the movie’s soundtrack which functions as a bit of a Jonas Brothers reunion. (That in of itself might end up powering some nostalgia for people who grew up with the trio crushing the airwaves during the mid-aughts.) Check out the tweets down below and read what Jonas had to say.