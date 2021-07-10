Cancel
What to Expect from Dragon Ball Super's Comic-Con @ Home Panel

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super has announced a special panel for the upcoming Comic-Con @ Home 2021 taking place later this month, but what can we expect to see! Toei Animation has officially announced that a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise is now in the works, and unfortunately have not given any concrete updates since it was first announced. But that's all going to change soon as now a couple of months since that initial announcement, Toei Animation is teasing that we'll see something from this new movie during the upcoming panel later this month.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#The Comic Con Home#Nozawa#Twitter
