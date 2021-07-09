Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Dartmouth College COVID-19 task force to end work by Aug. 1

Caledonian Record-News
 8 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A COVID-19 task force at Dartmouth College is planning to end its work by Aug. 1. The task force has guided the college's pandemic-related decisions. It stopped making recommendations as of Tuesday. The Valley News reports the task force is expected to be disbanded, “assuming that...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Covid 19#Executive Vice President#Ap#The Valley News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Boston, MAwgbh.org

Boston Task Force Recommends Steps For Equitable COVID-19 Recovery

Boston's COVID-19 Health Inequities Task Force Monday released its pandemic recovery plan, a 112-page report that urges the city to identify and dismantle the root causes of structural inequity in order to eliminate health disparities in Boston. The plan comes one year and a month after former mayor Marty Walsh...
Ada, OHKenton Times

ONU participating in COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

ADA — Ohio Northern University is participating in the White House and U.S. Department of Education’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge to encourage people to get vaccinated. ONU is one of 25 other higher education institutions in Ohio and hundreds throughout the nation that have pledged to take part in this...
Lebanon, NHConcord Monitor

Dartmouth-Hitchcock to keep remote work for as many as 2,000 employees

As many as 2,000 Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees will continue to work remotely at least part of the time on a permanent basis after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials with the Lebanon-based health system. That total includes about 13% of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s employees overall and almost 20% of workers at the system’s...
CollegesWOOD

Hope college expands COVID-19 wastewater program

HOLLAND Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College is expanding a wastewater program that helps detect COVID-19 outbreaks early. Last fall, the college was awarded a $700,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to test the wastewater program. Now the state has awarded Hope with a...
Albany, NYwamc.org

Albany COVID Recovery Task Force Launches 2nd Public Survey

Albany's COVID Recovery Task Force is looking for input in a second public survey. The city and its COVID Recovery Task Force are seeking input on the best way to use $80.7 million in American Rescue Plan Funds. Officials say public feedback is essential to ensuring that the discretionary ARP funds are best used to benefit the community. The survey will be available online through July 20th.
Collegestomahawkleader.com

OCHD honored for work with Nicolet College during COVID-19 pandemic

RHINELANDER – The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) was recently honored with the Wisconsin Technical College System’s Futuremaker Partner Award for its close working relationship with Nicolet College during the COVID-19 pandemic, release from Nicolet said. The WTCS Board presents the Futuremaker Partner award to a local business or organization...
Douglasville, GADouglas County Sentinel

Sgt. Rader receives Hero award for work on COVID-19 Task Force

Sgt. John Rader’s National Guard brigade was well-suited to help with the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Douglasville resident is stationed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. He has training in biological and chemical materials. “We had plenty of white suits, and we were trained in areas...
Pittsfield, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Tales from the post-COVID work force

A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April 2021, according to a Labor Department study released early June, leading some economists to dub this moment “The Great Resignation.”. This might seem surprising given the unprecedented job and financial insecurity experienced by millions of Americans last year. Yes, the...
Broomfield, CODaily Camera

COVID-19 stabilizing in Broomfield, vaccines working

Coronavirus cases in Broomfield have been stabilizing and vaccinations are working, Public Health Director Jason Vahling told the City Council on Tuesday evening. There have been 92,792 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Broomfield residents, and 79.8% of residents 12 or older have either started or finished the vaccination process. The virus’ positivity rate is “extremely low” at 2.2%, Vahling said, meaning the virus isn’t circulating much in the community. The seven-day incidence rate is 24 per 100,000 people.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Lynchburg ends local COVID-19 state of emergency

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council has ended the local state of emergency that was put in place over a year ago due to COVID-19. Officials say this decision will not affect federal funding at this point. Typically, a local emergency is declared for a variety of factors, but...
Colorado StateSFGate

Colo. ends legacy admission at colleges

GOLDEN, Colo. - Half a dozen nervous-looking high school students and their parents settle into molded plastic chairs to hear a hyper-enthusiastic admissions officer sing the praises of the Colorado School of Mines. After a spirited welcome, she plays a video with peppy music, scenes of happy undergraduates enjoying fun...
PoliticsCaledonian Record-News

Sununu signs into law broadband matching grants, fund

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed a bill establishing a broadband matching grant initiative and fund for New Hampshire. It will be funded with state appropriations, gifts, grants, donations, and available federal funds. Grants will be awarded to projects to expand broadband coverage. During the coronavirus...
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccination Records by Aug. 1 (Returning Students)

We are writing with an important reminder regarding the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Effective June 1, all students accessing campus in fall 2021 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Only those with a medical or religious waiver on file are exempt from this requirement. Unvaccinated individuals with an approved waiver must continue to wear masks, participate in testing and quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy