Making no bones that he was not just providing information but passionately lobbying the Crested Butte town council to take quick action to “preserve community,” town finance and human resources director Rob Zillioux argued the council should let voters decide this fall whether to put a Community Preservation Fee (formerly known as the empty house tax) on the upcoming fall ballot. He suggested a fee ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 annually. Because of timing with setting up the ballot for the November election, the council will consider and decide on whether or not to do just that at the July 19 meeting.