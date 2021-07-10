Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

This Isekai Hero Might Have The Most Humiliating Death In Anime History

By Jonah Schuhart
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Regardless of the method, a character's death in a story should always mean something to the viewer. Rarely can the end of one's life be brushed aside as meaningless or inconsequential. Otherwise, the story risks losing its sense of danger. Even still, death can still be shed in a positive light. It can be heroic, for instance, or even humorous. In one popular genre of anime, however, it has become something entirely different. Of all things, isekai anime has made death an initiating event.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Anime#Isekai#Anime News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Art Animates Izuku's Dark Reunion with Ochaco

My Hero Academia has been a dark read since the conclusion of the War Arc, with Hero Society on the brink of collapse as the heroes frantically attempt to stop the cadre of villains that have seemingly only gotten stronger following their defeat, with one fan using their art to re-create what a dark reunion will look like in the anime. With this season most likely ending with the conclusion of the My Villain Academia Arc, the War Arc is set to arrive in the sixth season of the anime created by Studio Bones, setting the stage for a terrifying battle.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Caulifla the Perfect Old-School Makeover

While Dragon Ball Super introduced Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters to a world of Gods fit to bursting with the likes of Beerus, Whis, and more, but it has also given viewers some fan-favorite characters via its inclusion of alternate universes such as the Universe Six Saiyan Caulifla. Never making an appearance over the course of Dragon Ball Z, one fan has decided to imagine what Caulifla would look like had she appeared in the series where Goku first discovered Super Saiyans and is still regarded as one of the best Shonen series of all time.
ComicsAnime News Network

The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 Anime Season Delayed to Next April

Masato Jinbo (Chaos;Child, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz!) is directing the second season at Kinema Citrus and DR MOVIE, replacing Takao Abo. Keigo Koyanagi (Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars) is again in charge of series composition. Masahiro Suwa (Chaika the Coffin Princess animation director) is again adapting Seira Minami's original character designs for animation. Kevin Penkin is returning to compose the music.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy