This Isekai Hero Might Have The Most Humiliating Death In Anime History

While Dragon Ball Super introduced Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters to a world of Gods fit to bursting with the likes of Beerus, Whis, and more, but it has also given viewers some fan-favorite characters via its inclusion of alternate universes such as the Universe Six Saiyan Caulifla. Never making an appearance over the course of Dragon Ball Z, one fan has decided to imagine what Caulifla would look like had she appeared in the series where Goku first discovered Super Saiyans and is still regarded as one of the best Shonen series of all time.