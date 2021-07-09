Cancel
King City, CA

As another heatwave arrives, cooling centers open and residents are urged to reduce power usage.

By Christopher Neely
montereycountyweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a heatwave heads for the west coast this weekend, some Monterey County cities are monitoring the temperatures and readying community cooling centers for residents. The highest temperatures are expected Saturday, with 107 degrees forecasted for Pinnacles National Park, where temperatures will remain above 100 degrees all weekend. King City is expected to reach 99 degrees on Saturday, and hang between 95 and 99 degrees throughout the weekend. Greenfield will see a high of 94 on Saturday, and Soledad will reach 90 on Saturday.

