Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 20, redshirt freshman OLB Javin Wright

The Notre Dame football team should have some of the better running backs in the country in 2021, and we take a look at the position group as a whole. The Notre Dame football team has a lot of work to do on the offensive side of the ball, and that includes figuring out who will be the starting quarterback in 2021. On the surface, it looks like the plan will be to go with a veteran in Jack Coan, though Drew Pyne and true freshman Tyler Buchner are making a push this offseason.