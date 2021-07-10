Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC: Sydney Leroux nets equalizer as Pride snatch late-game draw

With three consecutive wins under their belt, all eyes are on the Courage as they battle to move into first place with a win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday, July 4 at 6 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. Following last weekend’s dominant 2-0 win over the Portland Thorns, the Courage sit at second place in the table with 13 points, a mere two points behind the Pride, who have 15 points. Should the Courage come away with three points in Sunday’s match, first place in league standings is theirs for the taking.