Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC: Sydney Leroux nets equalizer as Pride snatch late-game draw
It's not how you start but how you finish. The Orlando Pride players were not happy with their performance, especially in the first half, but striker Sydney Leroux found the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Orlando pulled out a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC in a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match on Friday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.www.cbssports.com
