Pope Francis Continues Surgical Recovery, Will Deliver Sunday Blessing

Pope Francis appeared on his hospital room balcony on Sunday to bless the faithful and medical staff of the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome where he has been convalescing since surgery on his colon one week ago. Francis, 84, stood on the balcony with three children who were also patients at the hospital. While he sounded slightly weak, he was enthusiastic, saying he felt the “closeness” of all who had wished him well. “Thank you from my heart!” he said, and then reiterated that being hospitalized had reminded him “how important a good health service is, accessible to all, as it is in Italy and other countries.”