Donn E. McGinnis

Donn Evans McGinnis, 89, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, in his Pinehurst home, surrounded by his wife, Sara, his children, and his stepson. Mr. McGinnis was born July 12, 1931, in Massillon, Ohio, to Roger and Carolyn McGinnis. Mr. McGinnis graduated from high school in Danville, Ill., (1949) and had just begun his undergraduate studies when the Korean War broke out in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the Naval Aviation Division as a flight engineer on a PBY sea plane flying search and rescue missions out of Kodiak and Point Barrow, Alaska. This experience led to a lifetime love of aviation and a yearning to return to Alaska someday.