Obituary - Delores Ruth Betterman, 94

Delores Ruth Betterman died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the age of 94 in Alexandria, MN. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Delores’ obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 2:00 PM on Saturday. Burial was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.