Photos: Boys of Summer Baseball Camp

On Friday, the Boys of Summer baseball camp wrapped up with awards for young baseball players who showed their talent and hard work at Bakerview Park in Mount Vernon. Local baseball coach Tony Wolden said more than 100 participants took part in the camp, which focused on fundamentals in the morning and competition in the afternoon. "I think after last year ... people were excited to do it again. A lot of kids wanted to keep playing after their seasons were over, they wanted to come out and do fundamentals and play competitive games," he said.