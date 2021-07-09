Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UCLA to offer self-administered COVID-19 tests in on-campus vending machines

By Christine Tran
dailybruin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA students can obtain self-administered COVID-19 tests via on-campus vending machines starting July 12, according to a campuswide email Friday. COVID-19 test kit vending machines are located in 12 spots on campus including Pauley Pavilion, Ackerman Union, UCLA Anderson School of Management, Haines Hall, the UCLA School of Law, Murphy Hall, La Kretz Hall, the Neuroscience Research Building, UCLA Facilities Management and the Center for Health Sciences.

dailybruin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vending Machines#Ucla Health#Ackerman Union#The Ucla School Of Law#Bruincards#Ucla Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

IndividDx Offers Free COVID-19 PCR and Antibody Testing

Toledo,Ohio (July 6, 2021)- IndiviDx is hosting a community-based testing event on Sunday, July 11th and would like to share this information with the community. IndiviDx is a specialty molecular laboratory offering COVID-19 PCR and Antibody testing to communities across the nation. Accuracy and timeliness are crucial in minimizing the...
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

Campus COVID-19 testing sites have moved

Campus testing facilities for COVID-19 have moved. Surveillance testing facilities are now located in McCourtney Hall, Room 120F, first floor, north end of the building. Student diagnostic testing is now being conducted at University Health Services in Saint Liam Hall. Please call in advance (574-631-7497) to schedule a test. Faculty...
South Holland, ILRochester Sentinel

COVID-19 testing site to offer one-dose vaccines

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College's drive-thru site for COVID-19 testing now is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older. Vaccinations are available three days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing is available on those days as well as on Saturdays, and no appointment is needed.
Public Healthgeorgeschool.org

George School Administers More Than 4,000 Covid-19 Tests

During the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year, George School implemented a bi-weekly testing program for students and employees. The program ran from January through May, and more than 4,000 tests were conducted. The testing team consisted of Director of Special Events, Gayle Kowalewski; Student Health and Wellness Center...
CollegesAsia Media

University of California to require all employees and students to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The University of California Office of the President issued a universitywide policy today requiring all UC students, trainees, personnel and all others who work, live and/or learn in any UC locations or otherwise participate in person in university programs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to the first day of instruction for the fall term. This is subject to certain medical exemptions and accommodations based on disability or religious belief, and deferrals are available for those who are pregnant.
Public HealthThe Daily Collegian

Nursing faculty utilizes epidemiology in contact tracing and screening efforts

Cara Exten, assistant nursing professor, spends most of her time working behind the scenes as an infectious disease epidemiologist – one who studies the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases in populations over time. For most individuals, the thought of an impending global pandemic hadn’t even crossed their mind, but for Exten, COVID-19 was an opportunity to put nearly 20 years of epidemiology experience to the test.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Enable Biosciences to Support California Department of Public Health's CalScope Program to Survey COVID-19 Antibodies from Infection and Vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences, a South San Francisco diagnostics company and clinical lab, is partnering with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) in a statewide serosurvey program. CalScope will invite more than 200,000 households to submit dried blood samples collected at home using kits co-developed with CDPH and Enable. The samples will then be sent to Enable's South San Francisco lab and tested for the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test will be able to distinguish between antibody responses from natural infection or vaccination and will provide information about the spread of COVID-19 in California and vaccination uptake. The project is a collaborative effort between CDPH, Enable Biosciences, Stanford University, and Gauss Surgical. The first survey period ended on June 15, with second and third enrollment periods to become available through the beginning of 2022.
Rohnert Park, CAsonoma.edu

COVID-19 Positive Case on Campus

Sonoma State University was notified of a positive case of COVID-19 on campus. The exposure occurred in Darwin Hall between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m on June 29, June 30, and July 1, 2021. Individuals determined to have had close, direct contact with the COVID positive person...
Bloomington, INiu.edu

New cohort of IUPUI faculty participating in Course in Effective Teaching Practices

A new cohort of over 30 IUPUI faculty has been named to the Association of College and University Educators' Course in Effective Teaching Practices. Offered through the Office of Academic Affairs and implemented by the Center for Teaching and Learning, the course is in alignment with Priority 1: The Success of our Students and Goal 1: Promote Undergraduate Student Learning and Success of the IUPUI Strategic Plan.
CollegesPosted by
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern College of Education welcomes new dean

Georgia Southern’s new dean of education interested in social justice and equity in education took over this July. “I am excited to be joining a University and College on the move,” said Sharon Subreenduth. “There is so much energy and innovation sparked by new collaborations within and outside of the University. I am honored to serve as the next dean of the College of Education and to be working with such dynamic, creative and equity-minded faculty, staff, students and partners — all committed to sustaining strong transformative educators and educational spaces.”
California, PAcalu.edu

Integrated Universities Centered on Student Success

In an email to the Cal U community, leadership affirms the commitment to building 'a strong, secure future for public higher education in Pennsylvania.' Read the message from Robert J. Thorn, interim president of Cal U, below. Today’s Board of Governors vote to approve the Northeast and West Integrations is...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley suspends cancel for nonpayment policy through spring 2022

UC Berkeley’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs announced Thursday that campus’s cancel for nonpayment policy will remain suspended through spring 2022. While the policy will not be in effect, students must still enroll in at least one class or pay at least 20% of tuition and fees to avoid future late fees, according to a campuswide email. In addition, students may also make an installment payment through campus’s Fee Payment Plan or apply for a co-payable emergency loan for fall available Aug. 18.
CollegesTimes Union

National American University (NAU) to Host "Re-Imagining the MBA and Master of Management"

RAPID CITY, S.D. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. National American University (NAU) will present “Re-Imagining the MBA and Master of Management,” a webinar co-hosted by National American University’s Dr. Cindy Mathena, Provost and Chief Academic Officer and Dr. Benjamin Straight, Director of Online Education. The session will be held July 22nd, 2021 at 7 p.m. CST and again on July 28th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CST.
CollegesEurekAlert

University of Oklahoma researcher receives NSF Career Award

Michele Galizia, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Gallogly College of Engineering at the University of Oklahoma, has received a 2021 National Science Foundation Early CAREER Development grant to continue his research focusing on membrane technology, a technique that separates molecules from mixtures by size and shape. About 10% of global energy consumption is devoted to these chemical separations and enhancing the energy efficiency of industrial separations is crucial to decreasing costs and controlling environmental pollution.
Weatherford, OKswosu.edu

SWOSU Launches Innovative Student Support Program

Southwestern Oklahoma State University is launching an innovative mentorship program designed to provide comprehensive support for incoming students on the Weatherford campus. SWOSU Mentor Collective is an online mentorship program that matches students with peers to help students set and achieve their goals—both academic and personal. Dr. Wendy Yoder, director...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Higher education post-COVID-19

Like with most segments of society in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted higher education, forcing thousands of institutions across the country to cancel on-campus classes and make a hasty switch to online instruction. The response of colleges and universities to quickly resort to technology was nothing short of heroic...
Cancerdailybruin.com

UCLA study reveals lack of cultural sensitivity in media’s portrayal of cancer

TV depictions of cancer lack representation of nonwhite actors playing both patients and health care providers, according to UCLA’s June 17 study. Shows analyzed in the study mainly dealt with treatment and coping rather than preventative strategies, said Grace Kim, the author of the study and research analyst at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, in an emailed statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy