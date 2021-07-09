UCLA to offer self-administered COVID-19 tests in on-campus vending machines
UCLA students can obtain self-administered COVID-19 tests via on-campus vending machines starting July 12, according to a campuswide email Friday. COVID-19 test kit vending machines are located in 12 spots on campus including Pauley Pavilion, Ackerman Union, UCLA Anderson School of Management, Haines Hall, the UCLA School of Law, Murphy Hall, La Kretz Hall, the Neuroscience Research Building, UCLA Facilities Management and the Center for Health Sciences.dailybruin.com
Comments / 0