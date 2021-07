SACRAMENTO, CA – Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, anti-AAPI violence and hate crimes have skyrocketed and show no sign of stopping. In July 2020, an 89-year-old Asian woman’s back was set on fire in broad daylight in Brooklyn. In February of this year, a 36-year-old man Asian man was stabbed in the back in Chinatown in New York City. Just last month in June, a 94-year-old Asian woman ended up with multiple stab wounds in San Francisco.