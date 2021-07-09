The Bruin Gastronomer: Masala chai

Hey guys! So this recipe comes to you from one of your Account Executives, her name is Hannah. She made this last night and I convinced her to share the recipe with us!. First start in a quinoa in small pot over medium/high heat. For a half cup of quinoa, it’s one cup of water. Put in the scallions while the water boils, then add in the quinoa and lower the heat and cover it for about 15 minutes. Then you gotta mince your garlic and ginger, along with chopping up all your veggies. In a large frying pan, drizzle in some oil on medium to high heat. Add in your bell pepper and your carrots, cook those for 5 to 7 minutes. Once down, put them in a small bowl and cover. Then put in more oil and add in your chicken breasts in (season to your liking) cook those till up to temperature (make sure there is no pink). Then let the chicken rest on a cutting board. In same pan, more oil over medium heat, add garlic and giner and stir for 30 seconds. Add in your jam, chicken stock, and ponzu sauce and stir till thickened! Make sure to add a fourth cup of water and continue to cook for another 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat, add a tablespoon of butter and stir. Quinoa will be done by the done, fluff it with a fork and drain and water left behind. Slice the chicken into sections, put your quinoa bowl, followed be veggies then chicken. Next add your sauce and garnish the green parts of your scallions and with lime juice!