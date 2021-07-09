9285 Jordans Journey Ct, Hanover, VA 23116

Cancel
Cover picture for the article*Showings Start 7/16/2010**Welcome to 9285 Jordans Journey in the popular community of Kings Charter.This 3,077 sq ft., 4-bed, 2.5 bath Home sits on a Park-like, Cul-de-sac lot with an inviting Landscape presentation. Interior offers Open and Spacious rooms throughout with touches of fine craftsmanship. Upgrades:Vinyl exterior,Roof,Windows(2009),HVAC (Nat-Gas Furnace-2015),Hot Water Tank (2011),Stainless Nat-Gas Cooking(2016),Nat Gas-FP Logs (2016), Sprawling Rear Deck and Firepit (2017).New Thermal Garage Door(2018).Kitchen and a number of other rooms have been upgraded with tasteful decors.Kitchen with Granite tops, stainless appliances, Custom Fixtures and THREE PANTRIES. Formal Rooms are Large with recently Finished Hardwoods flooring,Built-ins and Fresh Paint. Turned Wood Stairwell takes you to HUGE Owners Suite w/Vaulted ceiling, Much Natural-Light, Walk-In Closet and LG Bathroom w/Custom Vanities+Mirrors+Fixtures.Hall bathroom has been Remodeled with a Tasteful Décor and Vanity. Balance of bedrooms have good spaces and double-door closets. Community has (2)Olympic Sized Pools,(2) Tot pools,(4) Playground areas,(5)Tennis Courts and other amenities. Blue Ribbon Schools.

