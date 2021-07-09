Jasper faces a very tough 2021 football schedule

The 2021 football schedule has been released and the Jasper Bulldogs may have one of the toughest schedules in the state this year. Not only are the old familiar rivals are on there – Port Neches-Groves, Silsbee and West-Orange Stark – but Jasper will face them, back to back to back, and in their own back yard. In fact Jasper will be racking up a lot of miles on school buses this year with six road games, which includes a trip to a defending State Title holder, and only four home games.