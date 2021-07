It's easy to be swayed by some of the latest and greatest health crazes, no matter how kooky they can sometimes seem. But depending on what you're looking to aid — a lack of quality sleep, sluggishness, or even just a sore throat, for example — a solid remedy could already be just sitting in your cupboard. And if it's not already there, it's easy to grab at your local grocery store, and might not even cost you more than a few bucks. Some of the best teas around aren't just great for sipping slowly on chilly days: They'll actually help with some common wellness needs.