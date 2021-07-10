Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Elsa's heavy rains leave flooding behind

By Dave Mager
By Dave Mager 
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 6 days ago

Elsa was no Isaias, but the tropical storm that swept through Connecticut Friday made its mark. At its peak, the latest tropical storm caused about 13,000 power outages.

WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic
