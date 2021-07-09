Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

SDCC@Home 2021: A Full List of the TV Panels at the Virtual Event

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, San Diego Comic-Con is a virtual event this July. (An in-person event is planned for November 26-28.) Over the course of three days (as opposed to the usual four), fans can stream panels for their favorite shows, movies, and more, with casts and creatives sharing behind-the-scenes details and teases of what’s to come, for free. The panels will be available on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
H. Jon Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Virtual Event#S O Z Soldiers#Tuca Bertie Lrb#Mattel Television#Universe#Tv Guide Magazine#Rikilindhome#Fear Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Comics
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Netflix
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
TheWrap

San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-See Virtual Panels (Updating)

The programming lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2021, which marks the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop-culture event, is beginning to take shape. While the official schedule for the online SDCC, which runs July 23-25, won’t be released for a couple more weeks, studios and networks are beginning to announce which TV shows and movies they will be presenting via online Comic-Con@Home panels.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

2021 Emmy Nominations Announced: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, and this is a pretty special group, considering the past year of television was a wonky one, with just about every TV production out there being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seasons were shortened, crowd shots were limited, studio audiences were eliminated, and live-action guest stars were largely kept to a minimum. Still, that didn't stop a ton of shows from delivering captivating and scenes, episodes and entire seasons worthy of Emmy love, from the MCU's leap to streaming on Disney+ to Elisabeth Moss' harrowing journey on The Handmaid's Tale to a plethora of other examples. (Yes, Succession's Roy family, you're definitely part of that group.)
ComicsTVLine

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Doctor Who season 13: Virtual SDCC panel set with Jodie Whittaker, cast

We know that Doctor Who season 13 is poised to arrive at some point this year — so why not get a chance to learn a little bit more about it?. Luckily, this does seem to be something that the folks at the BBC are setting us up to do. In a new post on Twitter, it has been confirmed that Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall will all take part in a virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday, July 25. Not only that, but they hyped up a special guest turning up at some point!
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations

The 73rd Emmy Awards nominations follow a year of staying indoors, where for many TV was a lifeline to the outside world — or a necessary distraction from it. More television means more people seeing titles to vie for awards, which means, as entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp writes, “Expect this year’s Emmys ‘snubs’ lists to be filled with your favorite shows and actors, even though it’s impossible to ‘snub’ something when the ability to reward remains so limited.”
TV SeriesComicBook

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Announces Cast and SDCC Panel

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are coming together to bring one of its most ambitious projects to life. Blade Runner: Black Lotus is ready to hit the screen at long last, and fans have been awaiting new updates on the original production for a while now. And at last, the show's full cast has been announced just ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con season.
Societywearecritix.com

WarnerMedia Kids & Family Announces Virtual Panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home July 23 & 24!

Catch Exclusives from HBO Max’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Jellystone! and Looney Tunes Cartoons, as well as Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has announced its upcoming virtual panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Sit in on discussions with creators, artists and voice-over talent as they delve into what it takes to put together fan-favorite series, specials and cartoon classics. Also, look out for exclusive content and sneak peeks at the upcoming HBO Max Original special, Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City, and the highly anticipated HBO Max Original series, Jellystone!, as well as an inside look at HBO Max’s acclaimed Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cartoon Network’s hit series, Craig of the Creek. Each of the WarnerMedia Kids & Family panels will be available to view at https://comic-con.org, as well as the SDCC YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. Check out the complete list of virtual panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con@Home below:
ComicsComicBook

gen:LOCK Announces Comic-Con at Home Panel

Gen:LOCK has announced a new panel coming to Comic-Con @ Home 2021! Comic-Con is going virtual once again this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but unlike the first time around, the deck is being stacked with tons of interesting projects and panels from series currently in the works. This includes Rooster Teeth and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society production, gen:LOCK, which is now in the midst of getting ready to launch its second season with HBO Max. We haven't gotten much in terms of concrete updates since its initial announcement in 2019, but that's about to change very soon.
San Diego, CACNET

Comic-Con is virtual again: When SDCC starts, how to attend from home for free

Comic-Con, the giant San Diego pop culture convention that gathers fans of comics, gaming, television, movies and more, will be virtual again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the enormous event moved online for the first time, bringing stars, directors and artists together via prerecorded panels. This year, it's scheduled for three days instead of four, running from July 23 to 25, with some early events on July 21 and July 22.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Hulu Announces Over 100 New Movies /TV Shows For August

Hulu has revealed the full list of new arrivals coming to its library next month. August is set to deliver well over 100 fresh movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy, including a host of iconic films – everything from classic horror to comedies to action flicks – and a range of unmissable original content. Like a new series from Taika Waititi and Nicole Kidman’s latest must-see project.
TV Serieskeengamer.com

2021 Window and Comic-Con Panel Announced For The Wheel of Time TV Series

In 2018, news broke that hit fantasy series The Wheel Of Time was getting a TV adaptation from Amazon, and since then, it’s been a slow run up until now. Until just recently, the only insights on what the show looks like have been concept art, Instagram Q&As, interviews with cast members. Plus, brief visual teasers of Mat’s dagger, Rand’s sword, Moiraine Sedai (played by Rosamund Pike), and Lan Mandragoran (played by Daniel Henney). And now it’s been announced that the show logo is launching sometime in 2021, giving it a six-month launch window.
TV ShowsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Norman Lear’s classic TV shows now streaming; new music; more: Buzz

Norman Lear’s catalog of classic TV shows from the 1970s and ‘80s is coming to streaming. IndieWire reports Amazon Prime Video and its free (with ads) television platform IMDbTV will become the new home of “All in the Family,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Jeffersons,” “227,” “Sanford and Son,” as well as its spin-off “Sanford,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” and “One Day at a Time.” All launched Thursday on Prime Video or IMDbTV; some of the shows were previously available on digital platforms like Apple TV, Pluto TV or Starz, but this will be the first time fans can stream “227″ and “Sanford and Son,” plus get the rest of Lear’s Emmy-winning works all in one place.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 really good series you should watch on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix It has more than 200 million subscribers around the world and is currently positioned as the best platform of all, widely surpassing Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. This is why they have a great responsibility to have a large catalog of content, whether purchased or original. Here we will bring you a list with some series that you will find and we assure you that you will like them for how good they are. Safety pin!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy