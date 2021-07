There are many anticipated openings in Kalamazoo ranging from food, like the new downtown Cairo's Kitchen, to Lefty's Cheesesteaks, and also the San Francisco's Tacos on Portage St. These places will no doubt get a bunch of business once they open considering the amount of medical marijuana dispensaries have been opening up in Kalamazoo. Well get ready because we're about to add yet another one to the growing list of dispensaries we've been seeing. High Profile Medical Marijuana Dispensary will be opening Friday, July 16th at 10 a.m. at 823 West Michigan Avenue, in the Central Business District in Kalamazoo.