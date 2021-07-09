Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Defunding the Ppolice created a crime crisis

By Congressman Markwayne Mullin
stilwelldemocrat.com
 7 days ago

It is no secret the Biden Administration and radical Democrats have sought to defund or abolish the police. Our country is now seeing the consequences of their actions. In Democratic-run cities across the country, defunding the police has resulted in increasing crime rates and less safe communities. For example, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in November that they would cut their budget by $150 million. Seven months later, homicide rates are up 41 percent in Los Angeles. Last summer, New York City officials agreed to take $484 million away from New York Police Department after calls to defund the police overwhelmed the city. Now, reported shootings are up 64 percent compared to this time last year. In Portland, where anarchists have ruled the streets, homicides are up a staggering 533 percent from this time last year.

