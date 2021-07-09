Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Final Thoughts

onclive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas McAndrew, MD, MSCE, provides final thoughts on findings reported at ASCO 2021 for patients with HR+/HER2-/PIK3CA-mutated advanced breast cancer. Nicholas McAndrew, MD, MSCE: This year at the 2021 ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology] Annual Meeting in hormone receptor–positive HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]–negative metastatic breast cancer, we saw a variety of interesting studies presented that give us some new information and help reassure us with prior data as well. With CDK4/6 inhibitors, we saw updated results from the MONALEESA-3 trial that show continued benefit in terms of overall survival with the addition of ribociclib in the first- or second-line settings.

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metastatic Breast Cancer#American Cancer Society#Ribociclib#Msce#Asco 2021#Pi3k
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Dreicer on the Initial Findings With Sabizabulin in mCRPC

Robert Dreicer, MD, discusses the initial findings with sabizabulin in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Robert Dreicer, MD, the deputy director and director of solid tumor oncology, Division of Hematology/Oncology, at the University of Virginia Cancer Center, discusses the initial findings with sabizabulin (VERU-111) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Sabizabulin...
Canceronclive.com

Implications of PIK3CA Mutations in HR+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Aditya Bardia, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Dejan Juric, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Nicholas McAndrew, MD, MSCE, UCLA Health, Hope S. Rugo, MD, FASCO, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dejan Juric, MD, leads the discussion on the role...
Canceronclive.com

Implications of DESTINY-Breast01 in HER2+ MBC

Lisa Carey, MD, FASCO, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, University of Illinois College of Medicine, Reshma Mahtani, DO, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center , Lee S. Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, West Cancer Center & Research Institute. Considerations for initiating trastuzumab deruxtecan in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Richard D. Kim, MD, Discusses the Evolving Role of Combination Therapies in HCC

CancerNetwork® sat down with Richard D. Kim, MD, of the Moffitt Cancer Center at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting to talk about the many ways oncologists can approach treating hepatocellular carcinoma with combination regimens. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Richard D....
Canceronclive.com

Ceralasertib/Olaparib Combo Elicits Promising Activity in PARP-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

The combination of ceralasertib and olaparib induced clinical activity and was well tolerated in patients with homologous recombination deficient, recurrent platinum-sensitive, PARP inhibitor–resistant ovarian cancer. The combination of ceralasertib and olaparib (Lynparza) induced clinical activity and was well tolerated in patients with homologous recombination deficient (HRD), recurrent platinum-sensitive, PARP inhibitor–resistant...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Barr on the Implications of the Long-Term Results of the RESONATE-2 Trial in CLL

Paul M. Barr, MD, discusses the clinical implications of the long-term results of the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Paul M. Barr, MD, an associate professor of medicine and director of the Clinical Trials Office at the Wilmot Cancer Institute of the University of Rochester Medical Center, discusses the clinical implications of the long-term results of the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial (NCT01722487) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Canceronclive.com

CLL: Evolution of Treatment

William Wierda, MD, PhD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, John Allan, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine, Ehab Atallah, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin, Steven Coutre, MD, Stanford University Medical Center, Nicole Lamanna, MD, Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jennifer Woyach, MD, Ohio State University. William Wierda, MD, PhD, leads...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
CancerNewswise

Skin Cancer & Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer in the United States. In fact, it is estimated that one out of seven people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. What Causes Skin Cancer? Certain risk factors put you at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Skin cancer risk factors may include excessive exposure to sun and tanning beds, a history of sunburn, fair skin, family history and certain medical conditions. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a less common, but more serious type of skin cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Delayed Treatment Associated With Unfavorable Outcomes in Ewing Sarcoma

Delays between biopsy and the start of induction chemotherapy, induction chemotherapy and surgery, and surgery and consolidation chemotherapy were associated with a poor prognosis in patients with localized Ewing sarcoma. Delays between biopsy and the start of induction chemotherapy, induction chemotherapy and surgery, and surgery and consolidation chemotherapy were associated...
Canceronclive.com

Case Discussion: Resistance to CDK4/6 Inhibitors in HR+ mBC

Andrew D. Seidman, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Aditya Bardia, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Dejan Juric, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Nicholas McAndrew, MD, MSCE, UCLA Health, Hope S. Rugo, MD, FASCO, UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Andrew D. Seidman, MD, presents a case study of...
Canceronclive.com

Ruxolitinib for Patients With Primary Myelofibrosis

Ruben A. Mesa, MD, FACP, UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center, Jamile M. Shammo, MD, FASCP, FACP, Rush University Medical Center, Pankit Vachhani, MD, University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. MPN expert Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD,...
Canceronclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Safety and Efficacy of Pralsetinib in Patients with Advanced RET Fusion-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Update from the ARROW trial

Stephen V. Liu, MD, presents data from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting on the updated results from the ARROW trial of pralsetinib in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Stephen V. Liu, MD, discusses data from the following presentation:. Safety and efficacy of pralsetinib...
Canceronclive.com

Regorafenib/Nivolumab Elicits Better Responses in pMMR/MSS CRC Without Liver Metastases

Marwan Fakih, MD, discusses the efficacy of regorafenib plus nivolumab in patients with pMMR/MSS CRC, the potential for VEGFR/PD-1 inhibitor combination regimens in this population, and future directions for research. Although the combination of regorafenib (Stivarga) and nivolumab (Opdivo) was found to elicit responses in patients with mismatch repair–proficient (pMMR)/microsatellite...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Martin on the Role of Maintenance Therapy With Rituximab in MCL

Peter Martin, MD, discusses the role of maintenance therapy with rituximab in mantle cell lymphoma. Peter Martin, MD, chief of the Lymphoma Program at the Meyer Cancer Center and an associate professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, discusses the role of maintenance therapy with rituximab (Rituxan) in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Pollyea on Improving Outcomes With Induction Chemotherapy in AML

Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, discusses improving induction outcomes for newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, associate professor of medicine/hematology and the clinical director of Leukemia Services at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, discusses improving induction outcomes for newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Healthspring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Key to Limiting Mucus Production in Lung Disease Identified

Researchers at Boston University have discovered a set of signals that control the generation of mucus-secreting goblet cells in the major air passages of the lung that are often found in inflated numbers in lung diseases such as asthma, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis. “By...

Comments / 0

Community Policy