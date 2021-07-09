Nicholas McAndrew, MD, MSCE, provides final thoughts on findings reported at ASCO 2021 for patients with HR+/HER2-/PIK3CA-mutated advanced breast cancer. Nicholas McAndrew, MD, MSCE: This year at the 2021 ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology] Annual Meeting in hormone receptor–positive HER2 [human epidermal growth factor receptor 2]–negative metastatic breast cancer, we saw a variety of interesting studies presented that give us some new information and help reassure us with prior data as well. With CDK4/6 inhibitors, we saw updated results from the MONALEESA-3 trial that show continued benefit in terms of overall survival with the addition of ribociclib in the first- or second-line settings.