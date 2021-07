With summer in full swing in Southeast Michigan, many are enjoying their favorite outdoor activities with a renewed sense of normalcy. However, the impacts of the past year’s upheaval are resounding in the ways people are getting outside, along with the ways communities are managing their parks and trails, and planning for their futures. At SEMCOG and MAC’s Community Conversation on the New Future of Parks, Trails, and Recreation, we learned that recreation agencies in Southeast Michigan responded to the pandemic and supported their community's recovery by: