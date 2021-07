After he was reported missing, an 84-year-old Milford man was found dead on the side of the road in Seward County. Fredereick R. Rolfsmeier was reported missing on Friday around 12:30 p.m. Law enforcement officers and some volunteers began searching for Rolfsmeier in the area before finding him dead on the side of a road Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.