Mickey Kim: Stay cool even while inflation fears run hot
The following is an excerpt from Kirr, Marbach & Co.'s second-quarter client letter. The front-page banner headline of the June 11 edition of The Wall Street Journal screamed, "Inflation jumps to 13-Year High," as the consumer price index (CPI—measures prices for a weighted basket of consumer goods and services) for May increased 5% over May 2020. The stronger-than-expected recovery from the COVID-induced shutdown of the U.S. economy, coupled with higher-than-expected indications of inflation, have sparked a debate about whether the U.S. is entering an inflationary period similar to the 1970s.
