Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mickey Kim: Stay cool even while inflation fears run hot

By Mickey Kim
Ibj.com
 8 days ago

The following is an excerpt from Kirr, Marbach & Co.’s second-quarter client letter, available at www.kirrmar.com. The front-page banner headline of the June 11 edition of The Wall Street Journal screamed, “Inflation jumps to 13-Year High,” as the consumer price index (CPI—measures prices for a weighted basket of consumer goods and services) for May increased 5% over May 2020. The stronger-than-expected recovery from the COVID-induced shutdown of the U.S. economy, coupled with higher-than-expected indications of inflation, have sparked a debate about whether the U.S. is entering an inflationary period similar to the 1970s.

www.ibj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#U S Economy#Consumer Price Index#Kirr Marbach Co#The Wall Street Journal#Covid#The Federal Reserve#Fed#U S Treasury Bond#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rises as U.S. data shows inflation running hot

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed to a 5-day high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after data showed U.S. inflation data for June coming in hotter than expected, raising the prospect that inflationary concerns are set to linger. U.S. consumer prices rose by the...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision

The price of gold pushed to a fresh monthly high ($1834) as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell relayed a dovish forward guidance in front of US lawmakers, but swings in risk sentiment may influence bullion over the coming days as the Federal Reserve enters the ‘quiet period’ ahead of the interest rate decision on July 28.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Inflation’s rising, but is it here to stay?

As economies reopen, there are concerns that price rises could spiral as supply struggles to meet a sudden uptick in demand.Fresh data has added fuel to these inflation worries. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics released figures that showed their measure of price rises, the Consumer Prices Index, rose to 2.5 per cent in the 12 months to June, up from 2.1 per cent to May. This was a bigger leap than many economists had expected and the highest level in nearly three years. It followed data from the US on Tuesday that showed inflation at 13-year high of...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

US to see 'several more months' of high inflation, Yellen says

Inflation will remain high in the United States for months to come but eventually retreat, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday. "I think we will have several more months of rapid inflation, so I'm not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon," Yellen said during an interview on CNBC. However she predicted price increases will reach "normal levels" over the medium term.
Businessai-cio.com

Why Jeffrey Gundlach Thinks the Dollar Is ‘Doomed’

Jeffrey Gundlach, no stranger to dire pronouncements, has a prophecy for the US dollar. It’s “doomed,” he says. To blame are the spiraling federal budget deficit and the trade deficit, the CEO of bond investing powerhouse DoubleLine Capital contended in a CNBC interview. “Ultimately, the size of our deficits—both the trade deficit, which has exploded post-pandemic, and the budget deficit, which is, obviously, completely off the charts—suggest that in the intermediate term—I don’t really think this year, exactly, but in the intermediate term—the dollar is going to fall pretty substantially,” he said.
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

Bitcoin tanks even as inflation jumps

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Bitcoin backers praise the leading cryptocurrency as an inflation-proof "store of value." They contend that because the number of coins that can ever be issued is fixed, Bitcoin isn't subject to the kind of manipulation practiced by the Federal Reserve. The Fed's easy money policies, the argument goes, threaten to cause heavy inflation in the years to come because the central bank keeps swelling the money supply to spur economic growth. That practice is bound to create new dollars faster than the U.S. produces new products, hiking prices faster than salaries, and denting the purchasing power of America's households.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop. Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength. Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid. The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Inflation is running hot. What comes next matters most

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — US prices continue to march higher, triggering concerns among economists, policymakers and business leaders about the sustainability of the post-pandemic recovery. What's happening:...
Businesskitco.com

Equities investors focus on inflation, while gold investors seem to ignore it

It seems, at least for today, equities traders are focusing upon rising inflation, while gold traders are largely ignoring the recent data. This is the polar opposite of what we have seen throughout the week, with equity investors largely ignoring the historically high CPI data (Consumer Price Index) that was released earlier this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report indicated that consumer prices in the United States had the greatest increase since 2008. It also came in well above forecasts from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The forecast had expectations that inflation for last month would raise approximately .5%, the actual numbers came in almost double the estimate at .9%. This takes the annual inflation rate vis-à-vis the CPI .5.4%.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Concerned About Housing Prices but Inflation to Calm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns about housing affordability on Thursday and said she expected several more months of high inflation readings, but it remained transitory, adding that the Federal Reserve was doing a good job under Chair Jerome Powell. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC,...
Businessnwahomepage.com

US 30-year mortgage rate falls for 3rd week to average 2.88%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down...
BusinessBloomberg

Bonds Are Predicting Another Hawkish Fed Mistake

To get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. The bond market has another conundrum. Almost 20 years ago, Alan Greenspan admitted that it was a “conundrum” that longer bond yields barely rose as he steadily raised short-term rates in his latter years at the Federal Reserve. Now, inflation may or may not prove to be transitory, but it is the highest in decades. Month after month, the official numbers have turned out higher than expected. With higher inflation, investors should in theory demand a higher yield from bonds to compensate for the erosion of buying power. And any suggestion that interest rates are going to go up should, as Greenspan implied, lead to higher long-term yields. Yet they are falling.
Business104.1 WIKY

Reuters poll: Fed to shutter pandemic support asset purchases by end-2022

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will shutter its asset purchases programme by end-2022, according to a Reuters poll, with a few more economists now predicting a rate hike as early as next year, but they pegged new COVID-19 variants as the biggest economic risk. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell...
Businesskitco.com

Gold traders and participants continue to focus upon climbing inflation

After yesterday's dramatic gain of $18 in gold futures, today we saw follow-through with an additional $5.30 added to the price of gold futures. As of 5:55 PM EST, the most active August 2021 Comex contract is fixed at $1830.30 after factoring in today's gain of $5.30. The market continues to factor in the rise in inflation that was reported yesterday by the government through its consumer price index.
BusinessParsons Sun

Fed Reserve Chair: Inflation to be 'elevated for months'

(The Center Square) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to calm lawmakers’ fears about rising inflation but also said it would probably remain elevated for months to come. Testifying before Congress this week, Powell said the Federal Reserve was willing to step in to address the situation, but that...
Businesswosu.org

Fearing Inflation in 2021

Prices for goods and services spiked 5.4 percent in June from the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since 2008 and stoking fears of a reboot of 1970s runaway inflation. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell met virtually with members of the House on July 14th and reiterated his...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is once more nearing its July highs, but a clearly defined range has been carved out through the first two weeks of the month. The non-parallel shift in the US Treasury yield curve coupled with a rebound in Fed rate hike expectations has proved supportive for the greenback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy