Nice article, Mark [Mark Montieth: “Carlisle’s second chance will be good for the Pacers,” July 2]. My gut tells me we will see a rising record in years one and two and a leveling off in three and four. I’m pretty sure we are going to see some roster changes as well. I’m guessing these will be driven more by who might be available than a particular desire to move a player. You just generally don’t get something for nothing.