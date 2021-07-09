Cancel
PUSD’s Summer of Science Sizzles

By Mike Reilley
lakepowelllife.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter four weeks of experimenting, crafting and creating, the Summer of Science came to a glorious, foamy, melty, sticky end as students combined solar energy, and greenhouse capture to transform chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows into s’mores. At least, that’s how Nichole Reitze’s class conducted their final experiment of the summer. The s’mores making was part of a unit exploring heat, solar energy and environmental sustainability, said Miss Reitze.

