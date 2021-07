I believe you should be able to display the Confederate flag. It is your constitutional right to do so. You are granted that freedom by the First Amendment. I also believe you should not have to stand for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner if you choose not to do so. That right is also granted by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. I see no difference between the two, yet I’ve heard people say that it should be illegal to kneel or show any form of protest during the playing of our national anthem. I’ve also heard those who believe displaying the Confederate flag should be illegal.