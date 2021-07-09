7/11/21 – American Black Journal: Neighborhoods Day / Detroit Artists Market
On the next American Black Journal: The annual community service event known as Neighborhoods Day is coming up on Saturday, August 7. Stephen talks with the founder of the event, Luther Keith of ARISE Detroit! about the changes for this year and how he has been able to mobilize hundreds of groups and thousands of volunteers to participate in this day of citywide activities for the past 15 years.www.onedetroitpbs.org
