Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Max Stable Size - How to Upgrade and Maximum Number of Monsties
Creature collection plays an important role in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Having multiple Monsties to choose from when building your party gives you much-needed flexibility when you inevitably face opponents with different strengths and weaknesses. The initial max stable size, however, looks quite limiting but, thankfully, upgrades let you increase it to a fairly high number.www.gamewatcher.com
Comments / 0