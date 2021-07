Bishop Barron repeatedly asks catechists and theology teachers not to dumb down the teaching of the faith in the classroom. In such talks, he typically shares an anecdote of when he went to his brother’s house and saw the class textbooks his niece was going to use as a high school senior at one of the best Catholic high schools in Chicago. All but the theology textbooks were at an intellectually high level. At the top of the book stack was Hamlet. Not Hamlet for Dummies, but Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Underneath that was Virgil’s Aeneid—in Latin! And underneath that was a fat physics book full of complex equations and scientific theories. And underneath that was a big paperback book with a bunch of colorful pictures.