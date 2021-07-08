Cancel
Kennesaw, GA

Brides Across America, Impression Bridal to gift frontline healthcare workers with free wedding gowns | Here's how you qualify

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNESAW, Ga. — One organization launched a nationwide campaign to gift "pandemic heroes" with free wedding dresses, a press release said Thursday. A spokesperson with Brides Across America said the organization has partnered up with Impression Bridal to gift healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with the once-in-a-lifetime dresses on July 14.

