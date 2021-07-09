Investors Eager for Earnings Amid Growth Concerns

US stocks wavered as the earning season as corporate consolidation continued. Dow Jones futures dropped by 54 points while those tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.20% and 0.30%, respectively. This happened after companies like Progressive, UnitedHealth Group, and Morgan Stanley released relatively strong quarterly results. Later today, companies like Charles Schwab, State Street, and Kansas City Southern will publish their results. Meanwhile, investors reacted to the ongoing wave of M&A. Overnight, it was revealed that Intel was in talks to buy GlobalFoundries in a deal valued at more than $30 billion. This is an attempt for Intel to become a leading player in manufacturing chips for other companies. If the deal goes well, Intel will become a competitor to Taiwan Semiconductor. Global Foundries was spun off from AMD in 20008.